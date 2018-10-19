Luweero District Starts Campaign to Restore Wetlands

In short
Early this month, President Yoweri Museveni threatened to sack Chief Administrative Officers, Resident District Commissioners and Police Commanders in Nakaseke and Luweero district after witnessing several wetlands degraded during a visit to the area.
Luweero District Starts Campaign to Restore Wetlands19 Oct 2018, 18:25 Comments 140 Views Luweero, Uganda Environment Analysis
A boy celebrating after a fish catch at Kagoye wetland near Luweero town council. Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.