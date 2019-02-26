Luweero District to Pay Health Workers Per Working Days

People seeking health care at Butuntumula health center III.Health workers at the facility will be paid per working days Login to license this image from 1$.

In short

Luweero District Health Officer, Innocent Nkonwa has issued a circular dated February, 25th, 2019 ordering health Center in Charges to take proper analysis of daily performance of all staff and report to him. Nkonwa says staff shall be paid for the number of days worked in a month in accordance with the new guidelines.