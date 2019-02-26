Luweero District to Pay Health Workers Per Working Days

In short
Luweero District Health Officer, Innocent Nkonwa has issued a circular dated February, 25th, 2019 ordering health Center in Charges to take proper analysis of daily performance of all staff and report to him. Nkonwa says staff shall be paid for the number of days worked in a month in accordance with the new guidelines.
Luweero District to Pay Health Workers Per Working Days26 Feb 2019, 21:00 Comments 169 Views Luweero, Uganda Health Analysis
People seeking health care at Butuntumula health center III.Health workers at the facility will be paid per working days Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.