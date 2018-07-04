In short
The Luweero District Human Resource Officer, Bernard Okello, told URN that the transfers are aimed at reorganizing the staff structure and fill up gaps in certain departments.
Luweero Transfers Over 70 Civil Servants Top story4 Jul 2018, 15:39 Comments 193 Views Luweero, Uganda Local government Updates
Authorities at Luweero DLG say the move is intended to improve service delivery. Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.