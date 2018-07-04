Brian Luwaga
Luweero Transfers Over 70 Civil Servants Top story

Authorities at Luweero DLG say the move is intended to improve service delivery. Brian Luwaga

Authorities at Luweero DLG say the move is intended to improve service delivery.

The Luweero District Human Resource Officer, Bernard Okello, told URN that the transfers are aimed at reorganizing the staff structure and fill up gaps in certain departments.

 

