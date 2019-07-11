In short
John Kibalama, the Director Bakyabumba Coffee Farmers ‘Cooperative Society in Butuntumula sub county, says they are suspicious that UCDA may hide in the evaluation of land and to block some farmers from growing the crop claiming that land is not suitable for the crop.
Luweero Farmers Reject Coffee Bill Top story11 Jul 2019, 07:12 Comments 333 Views Luweero, Uganda Agriculture Analysis
Winnie Kabogoza a coffee farmer at Kasiiso village. She is among farmers who are against licensing of coffee growers
In short
