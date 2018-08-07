Brian Luwaga
19:35

Luweero Farmers Turn Maize into Poultry Feeds over Low Prices

7 Aug 2018, 19:30 Comments 146 Views Luweero, Uganda Agriculture Analysis
A staff of Namunkekera Agro Processing Industries demonstrating how to use maize sheller to seperate maize from cobs Brian Luwaga

A staff of Namunkekera Agro Processing Industries demonstrating how to use maize sheller to seperate maize from cobs Login to license this image from 1$.

In short
According to NAADS secretariat, at least four million metric tons of maize are expected to be harvested by the year across the country.

 

Tagged with: low maize prices ministry of agriculture animal husbandry and fisheries

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.