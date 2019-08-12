In short
Luweero district FDC spokesperson Geoffrey Kaddu says that Bwanika’s life deteriorated a month ago, after his return from India, where he had gone for specialized treatment. He was then admitted at Kampala hospital, where he breathed his last.
Luweero FDC Chairperson Absolom Bwanika Bbaale is Dead
Colonel Kizza Besigye addressing media in Luweero in 2016 elections as Bwanika Bbaale in (blue cap) looks on
