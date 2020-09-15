Bernard Bakalu
Luweero Gets Nearly Half a Million Masks

15 Sep 2020 Health Report
Luweero Acting RDC Mariam Kagaiga demonstrates the correct wearing of facemasks which she says the locals must master

In short
According to the RDC, each Local Council 1 chairperson ensuring that each resident above the age of 6 in their village gets a free facemask and that whoever charges money for the government-issued mask is promptly arrested.
This will be done by moving door- to- door as each beneficiary will have to be registered on a form.

 

