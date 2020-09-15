Luweero Gets Nearly Half a Million Masks

In short
According to the RDC, each Local Council 1 chairperson ensuring that each resident above the age of 6 in their village gets a free facemask and that whoever charges money for the government-issued mask is promptly arrested.
This will be done by moving door- to- door as each beneficiary will have to be registered on a form.
Luweero Gets Nearly Half a Million Masks15 Sep 2020, 14:24 Comments 104 Views Health Report
Luweero Acting RDC Mariam Kagaiga demonstrates the correct wearing of facemasks which she says the locals must master
