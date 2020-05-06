In short
The increase in patient numbers follows the elevation of the facility from a Health Centre IV to a Hospital status in September. Records show that the number of deliveries have since increased from 200 to 300 per month, with at least 20 caesarian births, while out patients have increased to 300 visits per day.
Luweero Hospital Faces Shortage of Beds as Patient Numbers Surge
MP Abraham Byandala and his aide inspecting some of the beds he donated to Luweero Hospital on Tuesday
