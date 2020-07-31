Luweero Kadhi Asks Police Not to Selectively Enforce Covid-19 Guidelines

In short
Celebrating Eid-ul-Adha at Kasana mosque in Luweero town, Sheikh Ramadhan Mulindwa Nsanja the Luweero District Kadhi asked the Police not to selectively enforce the directives.
Luweero Kadhi Asks Police Not to Selectively Enforce Covid-19 Guidelines31 Jul 2020, 13:08 Comments 152 Views Luweero, Uganda Religion Updates
Luweero Kadhi Sheikh Ramadhan Mulindwa pose for photo with Ahmet Faruk the Director of Ittifat Federation Turkey and other muslims before slaughtering a cow for Eid ul Adha celebrations at Kasana mosque
