Luweero Leaders Want NRA Veterans Compensation Halted

In short
The demand comes on the eve of the 33rd anniversary of the NRM liberation Day, commemorating the day in 1986, when NRA fighters, led by Yoweri Museveni overthrew the military Junta led by Gen Tito Okello Lutwa. The days events will be held in Nabuyoga Sub County, Tororo district.
Luweero Leaders Want NRA Veterans Compensation Halted25 Jan 2019, 19:32 Comments 151 Views Luweero, Uganda Lifestyle Report
In short
Tagged with: nra war compensation scheme liberation day 2019 nra claimants
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.