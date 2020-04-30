In short
The sales fell drastically from the time president Yoweri Museveni directed all non-essential businesses to close to encourage Ugandans to stay home and limit person to person contact. Although food stores and factories including grain millers remained operational in order to ensure that the people access what to eat, many of them are making losses with little or no sales.
Luweero Millers Stuck with Maize Flour as Sales Dwindle
A single buyer found at Africa Grain Millers company. The company used to be hub of traders dealing in maize flour
