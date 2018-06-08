In short
The anonymous authors of the letter put the family on notice for a pending attack targeting the MP, her two children and her mother. They threatened to kill them and take away parts of their body. Similar letters were dropped in the neighbourhood on Tuesday.
Luweero MP Seeks Police Protection After Kidnap Threats
Luweero District Woman MP Lilian Nakate after seeking protection from Police Login to license this image from 1$.
