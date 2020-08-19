In short
On the basis of the report, the Secretary-General of the National Resistance Movement-NRM party Justine Kasule Lumumba stopped delegates from Luweero to meet with those from Nakaseke and Nakasongola during the National Delegates Conference held on Tuesday.
Luweero MPs Reject District COVID-19 Status Report
MP Byandala chatting with Luweero LC Chairman Ronald Ndawula recently . The two leaders rejected reports placing the district under high risky areas for COVID 19
