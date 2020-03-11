In short
The units including districts, municipalities, town councils and sub-counties are listed among the most corrupt institutions in the country, according to a 2018 report of the Inspectorate of Government. To many, the units are a hive for Abuse of office, embezzlement and misappropriation of funds crafted by custodians of public resources.
Luweero, Nakasongola Leaders Nod to Magyezi's Anti-Corruption Strategy
File Photo; Minister Rapheal Magyezi attending a special general meeting of Urban Authorities Association of Uganda at Nimrod Hotel in Luweero town on Thursday last week
