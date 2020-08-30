Luweero NRM Administrator Suspended Over Alleged Embezzlement of UGX 27M

In short
Ronald Ndawula the Luweero District NRM Chairperson explains that according to acknowledgement receipt obtained from the party secretariat, Ntege received 27,270,000 shillings on 16th August to facilitate 606 party flag bearers in village youths committee elections.
NRM Youths in Luweero town protesting before NRM Chairperson Ronald Ndawula over the embezzled funds
