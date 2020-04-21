Luweero Parents Skeptical as Education Ministry Rolls Out Response Plan

In short
Education Minister Janet Museveni says that the Ministry has developed a Preparedness and Response Plan to enable the continuity of learning during the lockdown. According to the new plan, learners will be taught on radio and TV.
Luweero Parents Skeptical as Education Ministry Rolls Out Response Plan21 Apr 2020, 17:44 Comments 81 Views Luweero, Uganda Education Misc Analysis
In short
Tagged with: Alex Kakooza PS Ministry of education and sports COVID Pandemic education minister janet museveni
Mentioned: Preparedness and Response Plan
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.