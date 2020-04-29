In short
Henry Baite, the Human Resource Officer SR Afro Chicks and Breeders Limited, says even at the current prices, they can only distribute less than 2,500 trays of eggs per day. Baite says they are currently stuck with over 3000 trays of eggs, which they have failed to sale that has plunged the farm into huge losses.
Luweero Poultry Farm Withdraws Feeds From Layers As Demand For Eggs Drops Top story29 Apr 2020, 11:37 Comments 106 Views Luweero, Uganda Agriculture Misc Analysis
Luweero District Task Force members led by RDC Phoebe Namulindwa and Chairman Ronald Ndawula recieving 6000 eggs donated by SR Afro Chicks and Breeders Limited .
