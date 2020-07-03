Luweero Pupils Abandon Virtual Classes for Street Vending

In short
A Primary Six Pupil at Arise and Shine Primary School who was found vending brooms in Luweero town council on Friday said that her mother is among those whose businesses were closed over the COVID 19 pandemic leaving them with no source of livelihood. He explained that as result, he was directed to vend brooms to get money to look after the family and save for fees.
