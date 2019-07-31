Luweero Registers Low Turn Up for Recruitment of Police Constables

In short
According to Luweero District Police Commander Ahmed Musakana, only 127 youths turned up for the exercise. Musakana added that they didn’t register high turn up because of strict requirements which included the age-limit of 18-22 years and credit in English and Mathematics at Uganda Certificate of Education.
Luweero Registers Low Turn Up for Recruitment of Police Constables31 Jul 2019, 07:37 Comments 170 Views Luweero, Uganda Crime Local government Analysis
In short
Tagged with: police recruitment 2019
Mentioned: Uganda Police Force
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.