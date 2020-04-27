Luweero Residents Resort to Farming to Cope With Lockdown

In short
Robert Ssekyanzi the Chairperson of Luweero Boda Boda Riders’ Association says that although President Museveni allowed them to transport cargo, he used to spend days with no client which forced him to resort to farming till restriction on movement is lifted.
Luweero Residents Resort to Farming to Cope With Lockdown27 Apr 2020, 17:59 Comments 88 Views Luweero, Uganda Agriculture Misc Analysis
Patrick Byuma a taxi driver has now decided to spend most time of lockdown in his coffee plantation at Kasiiso village
