Luweero Residents Want Land Evictions Stopped

In short
The leaders and residents have asked the President to act tough in 2019 and ensure laws are respected. They also appealed to Museveni to stop the Police from escorting landlords to evict tenants.
Luweero Residents Want Land Evictions Stopped1 Jan 2019, 12:27 Comments 70 Views Crime Analysis
File Photo; Police Officers clearing road connecting to Kikyusa town which were blocked in land protests Login to license this image from 1$.
