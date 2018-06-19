Luweero Sickle Cell Patients Decry Lack of Drugs

In short
Fred Lutaaya a counselor at Holly Foundation says that due to limited resources, the clinic operates only on Tuesday and about 58 patients visit the facility for the management of the illness
Luweero Sickle Cell Patients Decry Lack of Drugs19 Jun 2018, 15:08 Comments 156 Views Luweero, Uganda Health Analysis
Sickle Cell Patients lining up to access screening services at Luweero Health Center IV Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.