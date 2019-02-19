Brian Luwaga
11:43

Witchdoctor, Wife Remanded Over Ritual Murder

19 Feb 2019, 11:41 Comments 105 Views Luweero, Uganda Crime Updates

In short
In his statement at Luweero Central Police Station, Nsubuga confessed that the deceased was brought in by one of his clients for a ritual sacrifice to get rich.

 

