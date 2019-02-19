Witchdoctor, Wife Remanded Over Ritual Murder

In short
In his statement at Luweero Central Police Station, Nsubuga confessed that the deceased was brought in by one of his clients for a ritual sacrifice to get rich.
Witchdoctor, Wife Remanded Over Ritual Murder19 Feb 2019, 11:41 Comments 105 Views Luweero, Uganda Crime Updates
In short
Tagged with: ritual murder murder
Mentioned: armstrong nsubuga butuntumula prison rachael talikuleka namagembe moses busobozi government analytical laboratory wandegeya kisoga village nazigo sub-county kayunga district owen ssebuyungo sebuyungo mirembe zuraika mirembe nagalama police station mulago hospital luweero grade luweero central police station kyakatula-butikwa maxensia namagembe
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.