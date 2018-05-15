Luweero Women Call For and End to Domestic Violence

In short
The chief guest Peace Mutuuzo Regis the State Minister of Gender and Culture admitted that poverty was great threat to family but said it can be fought through mindset change and other strategies.
Peace Mutuuzo Regis the State Minister for Gender and Culture Affairs launching the National Parenting Guidelines as Uganda commemorates International day of the family at Kasana Playground,Luweero town Login to license this image from 1$.
