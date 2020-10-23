Brian Luwaga
Luwero Candidates Reject Guidelines for Using Outdoor Megaphones

23 Oct 2020, 07:36 Comments 107 Views Luweero, Uganda 2021 Elections Updates
DPC Tukundane chatting with Bamunanika County MP candidate Moses Matovu

DPC Tukundane chatting with Bamunanika County MP candidate Moses Matovu

In short
Luwero District Returning Officer Nathan Nabaasa asked candidates who intend to use outdoor megaphone community radios for their campaigns, to submit details about their activities to him, with a copy to the Police. Nabaasa also cautioned candidates against attracting crowds.

 

