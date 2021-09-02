In short
While officially launching the campaign at the Kasana-Luweero Catholic diocese headquarters, Fr. Muheezangango, said that they have managed to secure among others 827kgs of Chloris Gayana grass seeds for distribution to the farmers in the cattle corridor.
Luwero Catholic Diocese Launches Campaign Against Nomadic Pastoralism Top story2 Sep 2021, 17:15 Comments 231 Views Agriculture Environment Report
Rev. Fr. Hilary Muheezangango, the Director, Caritas Kasanaensis speaks at the launch of the campaign aganist nomadic pastoralism
