Rev. Fr. Hilary Muheezangango, the Director, Caritas Kasanaensis speaks at the launch of the campaign aganist nomadic pastoralism

While officially launching the campaign at the Kasana-Luweero Catholic diocese headquarters, Fr. Muheezangango, said that they have managed to secure among others 827kgs of Chloris Gayana grass seeds for distribution to the farmers in the cattle corridor.