Brian Luwaga
03:21

Luwero Chairman, DHO Disagree Over Ugx 249M COVID-19 Cash

1 Oct 2021, 03:17 Comments 109 Views Luweero, Uganda Health Updates
DHO Dr Innocent Nkonwa and LC 5 Chairman Erastus Kibirango (in middle) together with Woman MP Brenda Nabukenya during thier inspection tour of Luwero hospital

DHO Dr Innocent Nkonwa and LC 5 Chairman Erastus Kibirango (in middle) together with Woman MP Brenda Nabukenya during thier inspection tour of Luwero hospital

In short
Kibirango explains that the money was released by the office of the Chief Administrative Officer and deposited on private accounts of health workers which may put it a risk of embezzlement .

 

Tagged with: COVID 19 Home Based Care Management
Mentioned: Ministry of Finance, Panning and Economic Development Ministry of Health

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.