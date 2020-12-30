Luwero Churches Opt for Daytime Year End Festivities

In short
Over the years, believers from pentecostal churches have convened at Kasana Playground in Luwero town for a night of prayer that starts on 31 December transitioning through New Years Day. The Anglican and Catholic Faithful have also been spending the night in their respective Churches, praying as they usher in the New Year.
Luwero Churches Opt for Daytime Year End Festivities30 Dec 2020, 17:58 Comments 180 Views Luweero, Uganda Religion Updates
In short
Tagged with: COVID 19 Pandemic End of year 2020 prayers
Mentioned: Pentecostal churches
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.