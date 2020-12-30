Brian Luwaga
18:14

Luwero Churches Opt for Daytime Year End Festivities

30 Dec 2020, 17:58 Comments 180 Views Luweero, Uganda Religion Updates
Luwero Inter Christian Born Again Church which is among those ready to hold prayers during day time

Luwero Inter Christian Born Again Church which is among those ready to hold prayers during day time

In short
Over the years, believers from pentecostal churches have convened at Kasana Playground in Luwero town for a night of prayer that starts on 31 December transitioning through New Years Day. The Anglican and Catholic Faithful have also been spending the night in their respective Churches, praying as they usher in the New Year.

 

Tagged with: COVID 19 Pandemic End of year 2020 prayers
Mentioned: Pentecostal churches

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.