Luwero Councilors Demand Special Council Sitting Over Police Attacks

In short
On Monday, a group of armed assailants stormed Busiika Police Station and shot dead two police officers. They injured two others critically and made off with their firearms.
Luwero Councilors Demand Special Council Sitting Over Police Attacks4 Nov 2022, 18:57 Comments 141 Views Luweero, Uganda Crime Updates
Savannah Police chiefs Patrick Lule the acting PRO, Luwero DPC Living Twazagye and RPC Ignatius Otong in community policing meeting in Busiika town on Thursday
In short
Tagged with: merging police posts security lapse in luweero
Mentioned: Police Posts
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.