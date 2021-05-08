Luwero District Civil Servants to Contribute UGX 5000 Monthly for Construction of Headquarters

In short
On Friday Abdul Kalemera the Chairperson of District Finance and Administration tabled a motion in district council sitting requesting each staff and elected leader to contribute atleast 5000 shillings per month to enable them complete the building in time.
