Luwero District Civil Servants to Contribute UGX 5000 Monthly for Construction of Headquarters

8 May 2021, 16:12 Comments 111 Views Luweero, Uganda Local government Updates
A signpost at Luweero district headquarters. The officers operate in class room like buildings

On Friday Abdul Kalemera the Chairperson of District Finance and Administration tabled a motion in district council sitting requesting each staff and elected leader to contribute atleast 5000 shillings per month to enable them complete the building in time.

 

