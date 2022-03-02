Brian Luwaga
Luwero District Council Meeting Suspended over Arrest of Chairpersons

2 Mar 2022, 18:21 Comments 83 Views Luweero, Uganda Crime Updates
Some of the district councilors protesting against detention of chairmen and other political prisoners

In short
Councilors had convened to pass a supplementary budget of 1.3 Billion Shillings, approve the revenue enhancement plan, and discuss committee reports for the second quarter for the financial year 2021/22.

 

