Luwero District Councillors Allowances Cut over Decline In Revenue

In short
Abdul Kalemera the Chairperson for District Finance Committee explains that the newly elected councillors will earn less allowances compared the outgoing over projected decline in revenue collections following creation of five town councils which are semi-autonomous and don’t remit anything to district.
Luwero District Councillors Allowances Cut over Decline In Revenue22 Mar 2021, 21:42 Comments 157 Views Luweero, Uganda Local government Updates
Luwero District Chairman Ronald Ndawula , CAO Elizabeth Namanda and Councillors in district council last week
In short
Tagged with: Annual workplans Budget sitting and transport allowances
Mentioned: Financial year 2021/22
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.