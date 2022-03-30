Brian Luwaga
07:34

Luwero District Stranded With UGX 1.7B Under Micro Scale Irrigation Programme

30 Mar 2022, 07:32 Comments 74 Views Luweero, Uganda Agriculture Updates
Mathew Bakabulindi a farmer at Kanyogogga village in Luwero irrigating his bananas using fuel irrigation system. He had applied for cheaper solar irrigation scheme but he has failed to get money for co funding

Mathew Bakabulindi a farmer at Kanyogogga village in Luwero irrigating his bananas using fuel irrigation system. He had applied for cheaper solar irrigation scheme but he has failed to get money for co funding

In short
Mathew Bakabulindi, a farmer at Kanyogogga village in Luwero sub-county, says that he expressed interest and was assessed before he was asked to contribute Shillings 5 million out of the total value of the Shillings 23 million for the solar irrigation equipment.

 

Tagged with: co funding micro small-scale irrigation schemes
Mentioned: Ministry of Agriculture Animal Industry and Fisheries MAAIF Uganda Intergovernmental Fiscal Transfer Program (UgIFT) World Bank

IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.