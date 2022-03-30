Luwero District Stranded With UGX 1.7B Under Micro Scale Irrigation Programme

Mathew Bakabulindi a farmer at Kanyogogga village in Luwero irrigating his bananas using fuel irrigation system. He had applied for cheaper solar irrigation scheme but he has failed to get money for co funding

In short

Mathew Bakabulindi, a farmer at Kanyogogga village in Luwero sub-county, says that he expressed interest and was assessed before he was asked to contribute Shillings 5 million out of the total value of the Shillings 23 million for the solar irrigation equipment.