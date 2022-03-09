Luwero District Turn To Parents As Desk Shortage Worsens In Schools

In short
Burton Bumba, the headteacher of Luwero Boys Primary School, says that before the COVID-19 induced lockdown, they had less than 1000 learners but their current enrollment stands at 1306 pupils.
MP Sekabira standing in middle of class at Luwero Boys Primary School where majority of learners are sitting on mats over lack of desks
