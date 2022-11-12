Luwero District Wants Heavy Trucks Off Feeder Roads

File photo; Trucks loading sand at ark uganda site in Lwera along Masaka-Kampala road.Such trucks wont be allowed to load sand from the sites in Luwero

Robert Kalenzi, the Luwero district engineer, says that the most affected roads are in Kalagala, Buntuntumula, Kamira, Kikyusa, and Zirobwe sub-counties among others, which host sand mines.