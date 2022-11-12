Luwero District Wants Heavy Trucks Off Feeder Roads

In short
Robert Kalenzi, the Luwero district engineer, says that the most affected roads are in Kalagala, Buntuntumula, Kamira, Kikyusa, and Zirobwe sub-counties among others, which host sand mines.
Luwero District Wants Heavy Trucks Off Feeder Roads12 Nov 2022, 12:04 Comments 97 Views Luweero, Uganda Local government Updates
File photo; Trucks loading sand at ark uganda site in Lwera along Masaka-Kampala road.Such trucks wont be allowed to load sand from the sites in Luwero
In short
Tagged with: heavy trucks roads
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.