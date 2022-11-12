Brian Luwaga
Luwero District Wants Heavy Trucks Off Feeder Roads

12 Nov 2022, 12:04 Comments 97 Views Luweero, Uganda Local government Updates
File photo; Trucks loading sand at ark uganda site in Lwera along Masaka-Kampala road.Such trucks wont be allowed to load sand from the sites in Luwero

In short
Robert Kalenzi, the Luwero district engineer, says that the most affected roads are in Kalagala, Buntuntumula, Kamira, Kikyusa, and Zirobwe sub-counties among others, which host sand mines.

 

