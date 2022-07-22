Luwero Farmers Sell Off Chicken Over High Costs of Feeds

In short
Mulekezi however said due to the increase in prices of feed, he decided to sell off 2000 chickens to cut down on the costs.
Luwero Farmers Sell Off Chicken Over High Costs of Feeds22 Jul 2022, 17:40 Comments 89 Views Luweero, Uganda Business and finance Updates
Jackson Sseremba who is among poultry farmers struggling to look after chicken over high costs of feed
In short
Tagged with: Poultry farmers in Luwero chicken feeds
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.