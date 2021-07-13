In short
On Tuesday, Dr. Innocent Nkonwa, the Medical Superintendent of Luwero Hospital described the decision by the council as rushed and unfair in a meeting with the LC V Chairperson, Erastus Kibirango and District Speaker, Abdul Mazinga among other Executive Committee members.
Luwero Hospital Administrators Ask District To Lift Ban On Private Wing
Luwero Hospital Superitendent Dr Innocent Nkonwa speaking to MP Brenda and Chairman Erastus Kibirango on thier tour to hospital
