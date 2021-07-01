Brian Luwaga
Luwero Hospital Runs Out of Essential Drugs for COVID 19

Shelves at Luwero Hospital medical store which are running out of stock of drugs . Some drugs are currently unavailable

In short
The hospital is struggling to manage the patients at the treatment centre over shortage of drugs. The common drugs for treating COVID 19 patients are Azithromycin, Zinc, vitamin C and Vitamin D.

 

