In short
The hospital is struggling to manage the patients at the treatment centre over shortage of drugs. The common drugs for treating COVID 19 patients are Azithromycin, Zinc, vitamin C and Vitamin D.
Luwero Hospital Runs Out of Essential Drugs for COVID 19
1 Jul 2021
Shelves at Luwero Hospital medical store which are running out of stock of drugs . Some drugs are currently unavailable
In short
Tagged with: COVID 19
