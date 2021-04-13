In short
In the wake of the COVID 19 pandemic and ongoing curfew times in the Country, Sheikh Ramadhan Mulindwa the Luwero District Kadhi has asked the Muslims to perform the Taraweeh prayers in homes.
Luwero Kadhi Advises Muslims to Perform Taraweeh Prayers in Homes
