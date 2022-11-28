Brian Luwaga
19:21

Luwero Leaders Back Take Over of NRA Mass Graves By Luwero Triangle Ministry

28 Nov 2022, 19:08 Comments 125 Views Luweero, Uganda Tourism Updates
Sebastian Semalulu the LC 3 Chairperson of Butuntumula sub county standing at the mass grave which is believed to host over 2000 skulls.

Sebastian Semalulu the LC 3 Chairperson of Butuntumula sub county standing at the mass grave which is believed to host over 2000 skulls.

In short
Alice Kaboyo the Minister of State for Luwero-Rwenzori Triangle says that the cabinet resolved that the graves are managed by the Ministry of Tourism but there are public concerns that they have been neglected.

 

Tagged with: NRA War 1981-1986 NRA war graves
Mentioned: Ministry of Luwero Triangle Ministry of Tourism, Wildlife and Antiquities

IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.