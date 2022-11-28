Luwero Leaders Back Take Over of NRA Mass Graves By Luwero Triangle Ministry

In short
Alice Kaboyo the Minister of State for Luwero-Rwenzori Triangle says that the cabinet resolved that the graves are managed by the Ministry of Tourism but there are public concerns that they have been neglected.
Luwero Leaders Back Take Over of NRA Mass Graves By Luwero Triangle Ministry28 Nov 2022, 19:08 Comments 125 Views Luweero, Uganda Tourism Updates
Sebastian Semalulu the LC 3 Chairperson of Butuntumula sub county standing at the mass grave which is believed to host over 2000 skulls.
In short
Tagged with: NRA War 1981-1986 NRA war graves
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.