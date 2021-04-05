Luwero Leaders Want Humps Along Kampala-Gulu Highway to Curb Accidents

In short
Denes Ssekabira, the Member of Parliament elect for Katikamu North said he intends to deliver a letter to Transport and Works Minister Katumba Wamala on Tuesday asking him to order UNRA to erect humps at black spots along the highway to save lives of residents.
Luwero Leaders Want Humps Along Kampala-Gulu Highway to Curb Accidents5 Apr 2021, 17:38 Comments 150 Views Luweero, Uganda Crime Updates
In short
Tagged with: accidents humps along the road
Mentioned: Kampala-Gulu highway
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.