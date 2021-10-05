Luwero Magistrate Ask MPs To Abolish Lengthy Committal Process

File Photo; Luwero Chief Magistrate Samuel Munobe on right hand while welcoming the Deputy Chief Justice Richard Buteera during his visit to the court recently

In short

Now, Samuel Munobe, the Luwero Chief Magistrate, says that as Members of Parliament discuss bail reforms, there is need to amend the MCA law and scrap the committal process, saying it's inconsistent with article 28 (1) and 44 (C).