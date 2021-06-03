Luwero Maize Millers Ask UNBS to Extend Deadline for Certification

In short
UNBS issued an ultimatum of June 30th this year for maize millers and maize flour traders to secure standard certification for their products. Maize millers without standard certification face closure.
Luwero Maize Millers Ask UNBS to Extend Deadline for Certification3 Jun 2021, 12:49 Comments 105 Views Luweero, Uganda Local government Updates
