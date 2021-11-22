Brian Luwaga
14:58

Luwero Muslim District Embarks on Registration of Imams

22 Nov 2021, 14:53 Comments 127 Views Luweero, Uganda Religion Updates
File Photo; Luwero district Kadhi and County Sheikhs after reviewing copies of the drafted constitution of UMSC recently

In short
The Luwero District Kadhi Sheikh Ramadhan Mulindwa says that in wake of the arrests and others that happened before, they have directed all imams to register with his office through the county sheiks.

 

