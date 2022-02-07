Brian Luwaga
14:03

Luwero Muslim Leaders Ask Security Personnel to Stop Linking Them to Terrorism

7 Feb 2022, 13:57 Comments 107 Views Luweero, Uganda Religion Updates
Senior Commissioner of Police David Wasswa and other officers sensitising clerics on terrorism

Senior Commissioner of Police David Wasswa and other officers sensitising clerics on terrorism

In short
Brigadier General Emmanuel Rweshande the Chief of Civil-Military Cooperation in Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence said although Islam doesn’t promote terrorism, clerics ought to know there are individuals that are using it to recruit people into it.

 

Tagged with: arrest of muslim clerics terrorism
Mentioned: chieftancy military intelligence

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.