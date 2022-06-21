Luwero, Nakaseke Leaders Want Co-funding of Micro Scale Irrigation Program Revised

In short
The Ministry with support from the World Bank through the Uganda Intergovernmental Fiscal Transfer Program (UgIFT) disbursed over 1.7 Billion Shillings to Luwero district and 1.03 billion Shillings to Nakaseke under the Micro-scale Irrigation Program.
Luwero, Nakaseke Leaders Want Co-funding of Micro Scale Irrigation Program Revised21 Jun 2022, 11:03 Comments 68 Views Luweero, Uganda Agriculture Updates
A farmer with a solar powered irrigation scheme constructed as demo at Nsozibirye village in Luwero sub county. Several farmers have failed to acquire them over prohibitive costs
In short
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.