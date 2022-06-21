Luwero, Nakaseke Leaders Want Co-funding of Micro Scale Irrigation Program Revised

A farmer with a solar powered irrigation scheme constructed as demo at Nsozibirye village in Luwero sub county. Several farmers have failed to acquire them over prohibitive costs

In short

The Ministry with support from the World Bank through the Uganda Intergovernmental Fiscal Transfer Program (UgIFT) disbursed over 1.7 Billion Shillings to Luwero district and 1.03 billion Shillings to Nakaseke under the Micro-scale Irrigation Program.