In short
Steven Sewava the Chairperson of Luwero NGO Forum says that the freezing of the accounts will not affect only planned activities but set a bad precedent and affect future funding of other NGO activities.
Luwero NGO Forum Piles Pressure On Gov't to Unfreeze NGO Accounts19 Dec 2020, 12:19 Comments 138 Views Luweero, Uganda Human rights Updates
From left to right; Dan Ssenku, John Ssegujja and Steven Sewava leaders of Luwero NGO Forum speaking to media
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.