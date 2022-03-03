In short
Edward Zziwa, the Luwero sub-county LC V councillor, says that if the training was intended for improving service delivery, it would have been organized by the Ministry of Local Government but not Statehouse officials.
Luwero NUP Councillors Reject Request To Meet Museveni Top story3 Mar 2022, 12:04 Comments 186 Views Luweero, Uganda Politics Updates
Erastus Kibirango the Luwero District Chairman speaking to councillors during a session on wednesday
In short
Tagged with: leadership training service delivery
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.