Luwero NUP Councillors Reject Request To Meet Museveni Top story

3 Mar 2022, 12:04 Comments 186 Views Luweero, Uganda Politics Updates
Erastus Kibirango the Luwero District Chairman speaking to councillors during a session on wednesday

In short
Edward Zziwa, the Luwero sub-county LC V councillor, says that if the training was intended for improving service delivery, it would have been organized by the Ministry of Local Government but not Statehouse officials.

 

