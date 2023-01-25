Luwero Pays UGX 348M To Ineligible Staff

In short
Bernard Okello, the Luwero District Human Resource Officer explains that the teachers were unearthed when the Education Service Commission and the District validated all the teachers only to find that the seven possessed forged minutes they purportedly got from the commission.
Luwero Pays UGX 348M To Ineligible Staff25 Jan 2023, 15:09 Comments 81 Views Luweero, Uganda Crime Updates
In short
Mentioned: Auditor General report 2021/2022
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.