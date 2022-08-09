Luwero Scales Up Family Planning Services As 17,470 Teenagers Get Pregnant

In short
Joyce Namigadde, the Luwero District Probation Officer explains that the rampant teenage pregnancies are a result of abject poverty in homes, domestic violence, lack of parental guidance, and prolonged lockdown triggered by COVID-19 among other factors.
Luwero Scales Up Family Planning Services As 17,470 Teenagers Get Pregnant9 Aug 2022, 17:49 Comments 128 Views Luweero, Uganda Health Updates
File photo; A resident seeking general health services at an outreach organised at Bamunanika Health Center 111
In short
Tagged with: Family Planning services Teenage pregnancies in Luwero
Mentioned: Luwero Health Department
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.